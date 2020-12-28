Oregon State Police reported Monday that a man who allegedly attacked journalists covering the Dec. 21 protest at the Oregon State Capitol has turned himself in.
Jeremy Roberts turned himself in at 4:15 p.m. Sunday, police said.
He was lodged at the Marion County Jail on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, assault and harassment.
The protesters had gathered outside the capitol to demand entry, while legislators approved COVID-19 relief inside.
The legislative session was being live streamed.
The state government had closed the capitol to the public, citing COVID-19 safety.
Police had earlier arrested four other men in connection with the protest.
Police said during the protest, protesters twice sprayed chemical agents on them, while police used inert pepper balls.
Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek, spoke briefly to protesters outside that day, saying he supported their right to enter the building.
Inside the building that day, Heard had removed his mask in protest of the mandate that legislators wear them.
