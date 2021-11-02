Idahoans would welcome disgruntled rural Oregonian counties into their fold, according to the results of a recent poll.
Citizens for Greater Idaho on Monday released the results of the poll, which was conducted by the Trafalgar Group.
The company polled 1,100 Idaho residents and found that 51% of them were in favor of moving the Oregon and Idaho border to include the eastern and southern parts of the state of Oregon in the state of Idaho.
Another 35% were opposed to the idea, while 14% were undecided.
Republicans were strongly in favor, with 2 to 1 support. Of poll respondents who had voted in a recent Republican primary, 59% were in favor, 26% opposed and 15% undecided.
When respondents were asked what benefits seemed most important to them about moving the border, nearly half selected the option "Idaho would be protecting Oregon counties from Portland politicians."
"Adding prosperous counties to Idaho would help Idaho's budget, which means Idaho tax rates could be reduced" was an option picked by 35% of respondents.
Nineteen percent said they approved of the idea that "Oregon laws and drug sales would be pushed farther away from where I live."
Oregon voters were less enthusiastic when they were polled on the topic in July. A poll by the independent nonpartisan Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found 42% of Oregonians opposed and 38% in favor of the idea. Twenty percent of that poll's respondents were undecided.
Citizens for Greater Idaho proposes shrinking the borders of Oregon down to include just the northwestern part of the state.
Douglas County would be among the counties to be added to Idaho under the plan.
Several counties, including Douglas, have voted on joining Idaho, with mixed results.
Douglas County voters rejected the idea 57% to 43% in a November 2020 ballot measure. However, five Oregon counties voted in May to support the plan.
Harney County is scheduled to vote on Greater Idaho this Tuesday.
Actually moving the borders would require agreement from both state's legislatures and Congress.
(1) comment
"Adding prosperous counties to Idaho would help Idaho's budget, which means Idaho tax rates could be reduced" What planet are those folks from?
