State Rep. Gary Leif, R-Roseburg, received the 2019 Legislator of the Year Award from the Associated Liquor Stores of Oregon.
Association President Saleem Noorani said Leif was committed to supporting the stores through this year's legislative session.
"He said he would help, and he did. We appreciate all the work Representative Leif has done to make sure liquor stores in Oregon can continue to be successful small businesses."
Leif said it was a privilege to work with the OLCC owner agents and he's pleased to help his constituents.
"I am humbled and honored by this award and will continue working to ensure businesses in Oregon can thrive," he said.
