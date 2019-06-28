Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Winston, said Friday he was on the road and heading back to Oregon.
Heard is among 11 Republican senators who walked out in protest of House Bill 2020 on carbon cap and trade.
The bill had previously passed the House, and might have passed in the Senate if the walkout had not occurred. Though Republicans are in the minority, they were able to block the Senate from taking any action because their departure deprived the legislature of a quorum.
Heard said he and the other senators are taking Democratic Senate President Peter Courtney at his word that the Democrats do not currently have enough votes in their own party to pass the bill.
"We are going back. The people of Oregon have spoken. House Bill 2020 is dead, and we are now heading back to fulfill our constitutional duty of finalizing and completing the budgets, and passing them out of the legislature, and then we will close the session," Heard said.
He said he wanted to thank Douglas County residents for showing up to what he called a historic rally in Salem Thursday.
"Douglas County was far and away the biggest presence there, and it shows that the timber capital of the world is still here to fight and make a comeback," he said. "The battle is never over. We are going to have to continue to grow our coalition of Oregonians who have been trampled on for several decades now, and fight for a future that promotes the prosperity of all people, not just the metropolitan communities."
As for those Oregonians who agreed with HB 2020 and wanted to see it pass, Heard counseled them to put their money where their mouths are instead of asking rural Oregonians to shoulder the cost in increased fuel prices.
"Buy an electric car," he said.
