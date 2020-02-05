Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Winston, was among a host of legislators and others set to address the crowd at a massive rally against proposed carbon legislation in Salem on Thursday.
Timber Unity was anticipating about 10,000 would attend the rally, including representatives from timber, trucking, agriculture and other fuel-dependent industries. Truck convoys were heading into Salem from around the state early Thursday morning.
The rally was expected to get underway by 8 a.m., with Timber Unity Association board members and lawmakers to address the crowd at about 10 a.m.
The event was slated to wrap up by 3 p.m., giving participants an opportunity to attend a Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee hearing on the cap and trade proposal in Senate Bill 1530.
Timber Unity formed in 2019 in response to the similar House Bill 2020, which failed in last year's session following a walkout by Republican senators.
In addition to Heard, speakers for the event include Timber Unity Founder Jeff Leavy; Timber Unity Association President Mike Pihl, Vice President Todd Stoffel and board member Tasha Webb; state Reps. Shelly Boshart Davis, Mike Nearman and Bill Post; former Rep. Julie Parrish; state Sens. Kim Thatcher, Herman Baertschiger and Dennis Linthicum; Alsea School Superintendent Marc Thielman; Rob Gensorek of Basin Tackle; American Mining Rights Association President Shannon Poe; state treasurer candidate Jeff Gudman; transportation management expert Lisa Holcomb; Kevin Starrett; Billy Hoyt and Todd Nash of the Oregon Cattleman's Association; farmer Fred Simon; environmental scientist Bob Zybach; meteorologist Chuck Wiese; Consumers Power, Inc. Director Russ Sap and Oregon Woman Forester of the Year Heidi Leib. Timber Unity endorsed candidates for Clatsop, Yamhill and Clackamas County commissioner posts will also speak.
Angelita Sanchez of Lebanon-based Angel's Rock N' Roll Construction was set to emcee the event, with six lawmakers receiving #TimberUnity Courage in Conviction awards for their roles in helping block cap and trade legislation in 2019.
Sanchez said in a press release Wednesday that as long as Senate Bill 1530 impacts food, fuel and utility prices, Timber Unity will oppose it.
"We met with Governor Brown and we've asked her and other lawmakers, 'How much carbon (in pounds or tons) are you actually trying to reduce?' and we've been met with silence," Sanchez said. "So at the rally, we're going to kick off our concepts to reduce carbon without raising people's taxes, and we're going to promote what we believe are workable, low cost and cost-neutral ways we can help our environment, without putting companies like mine out of business."
Timber Unity Association Vice President Todd Stoffel said in a press release Wednesday he hopes legislators are inspired by a large volume of protesters arriving in Salem for the rally.
"They're coming off their farms, out of the forests, and driving from hundreds of miles away to put a face to the impact that lawmakers will have if they don't listen to those of us affected by the policy agendas of special interests," Stoffel said. "And maybe they'll be inspired enough to set aside their concerns about their own reelections to do what's right for the people of Oregon."
