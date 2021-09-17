State Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek, said he turned up at Douglas High School Wednesday morning for a speech that some students invited him to give, but the administration kicked him out.
Heard said he had planned to give his speech outdoors to allow for social distancing.
The speech was to be on the topic of fundamental individual rights, he said.
"It is important to help the youth understand that government must always have certain restraints in order to ensure our freedoms, and freedoms for all individuals in our society. I was going to speak to them about how bullying, no matter what form it takes, is not acceptable," he said.
Heard said his visit had been cleared with the school's administration prior to his arrival. He said he arrived at 6:30 a.m. and some students helped him set up sound equipment.
Ten minutes later, he said, the first police vehicle arrived and two more showed up shortly after that.
At about 6:50 a.m., he was approached by a school resource officer and told that he was trespassing and must leave.
He said the school officials did not speak to him directly, and Winston-Dillard School District Superintendent Kevin Miller called and would talk only through the police officer on the other end of the line, not to Heard directly.
He also said Douglas High School Principal Craig Anderson stood about 150 feet away and would speak only to the school's resource officer.
"At one point I was told that I would be able to deliver my remarks so long as I 'stood on the highway' to deliver them," he said.
"I truly am at a loss as to why the administration would take what was clearly a premeditated action, and conduct their business the way they did. If at any point they had had an issue with me coming to speak to the students, they could have just as easily reached out to me in advance and we could have avoided this conflict," he said.
He said he's "greatly discouraged by what took place yesterday," and the students' voices "should not be silenced."
A spokesperson for the Winston-Dillard Public School District said the district was declining comment for this story.
(5) comments
They should only let him back on campus when he decides to take his GED.
When the cops have to remove you from school grounds, it's a problem. This guy has serious issues. We'll see who's lying. At what point does he become a danger to society? Yes, we DO need to have that conversation. This was at a school, remember? With children present.
His ideas are a clear and present danger. Lock him up.
It's not surprising that an Oregon school would not want to teach their students about individual rights.
"I was going to speak to them about how bullying, no matter what form it takes, is not acceptable" said Heard. That is really rich from the person who organized a group that tyrannizes little old ladies and businesses that do not conform to his idea of freedom.
And then there's this from the senator oho never replies to emails phone calls letters or anything else from his constituents: "If at any point they had had an issue with me coming to speak to the students, they could have just as easily reached out to me in advance."
Gee Dallas, quit the whining. You are nothing but a big bad troublemaker.
