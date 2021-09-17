Roseburg, OR (97470)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.