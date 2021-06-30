State Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek, said Tuesday he remains concerned about whether the state Capitol will reopen to the public after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Heard had voted ‘no’ on nearly every bill that came before the Senate during the session that wrapped up this weekend. It was his protest of the Capitol being closed to the public.
He said it was worth it.
“To me, a ‘Yes’ on bills that did not restore the people’s rights and freedoms is a compromise that, it’s kind of like selling your soul,” he said.
Now, with the session completed, Heard said he believes there’s a better than 50% chance that the building will remain closed next time the Legislature meets.
“They’ll come up with some excuse more than likely in the months to come. When we have our special session in the month of September for redistricting and whatnot, I won’t be surprised at all if they keep the building barricaded and closed for either construction reasons or security reasons because the people are just too dangerous to be let into their own Capitol Building, or some new variant of COVID on the other side of the world or something,” he said.
Heard said the legislators who’ve been keeping out the public have already been vaccinated, and have been seen standing close to each other and talking.
“Clearly COVID was not really a concern of theirs, but that was the excuse they used to keep the building closed to the public so that they could push through a lot of things under the cover of darkness,” he said.
If the building does remain closed next time, Heard said he will continue voting “no.”
Heard also survived a challenge this session to his serving as the chair of the Oregon Republican Party while serving as a legislator.
Senate Bill 865, introduced in May, would have barred legislators from holding party leadership positions.
A move that appeared to be aimed directly at Heard, the bill was introduced by two Republicans, Sens. Lynn Findley and Bill Hansell, and by Democratic Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner.
A May hearing on the bill was abruptly pulled from the schedule and it died in committee at the session’s end.
Heard said that bill wasn’t really about him.
Every voter who chose him for either the party seat or the Senate seat would have been affected if that bill had passed, because he would have to leave one position or the other.
“I may have been the focus for the fools that put that forward, but the people were the real target there, in the long-term consequences,” he said.
Heard said this session was a devastating one for Douglas County, in terms of policy, but the consequences won’t be felt until between two and six years from now.
It’s the working class, 65-and-under crowd who really will be impacted by what he said are high taxes, high fees and “suffocating” regulation.
“We are slaves to the bureaucracy,” he said.
