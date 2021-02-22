State Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek, was elected Saturday to serve as chairperson of the Oregon Republican Party.
Heard defeated incumbent Bill Currier of Adair Village for the position.
Douglas County Republican Party Chairperson Valynn Currie, who attended Saturday and cast her vote as a delegate, said it was time for a change.
"We're excited about it and it helps Southern Oregon," she said.
She said this region didn't have a lot of input before, but now it will.
Currie also predicted Heard will energize the party.
"I like the energy that Dallas is going to bring to the ORP, and so that's going to be positive," she said.
Young Republicans of Oregon greeted the news of Heard's selection with enthusiasm on their Facebook page Sunday, posting a GIF video of Heard's face inside the Marvel Iron Man character's suit.
"Suit up, Mr. Heard. We've got some work to do! Congratulations to Oregon Republican Party's new Chair Dallas Heard!!" the group posted.
The Oregon Republican Party is separate from the Legislature. It was most recently in the news for making the inaccurate assertion that the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol was a 'false flag' operation.
Heard, 35, is the owner of Emerald Lawns, a landscaping business in Douglas County, and has served as a state senator since 2018. When he joined the Senate, he was its youngest member. Previously, he served as a state representative.
His Senate district includes most of Roseburg and South County, as well as Curry County and parts of Coos, Josephine and Jackson Counties.
He has said he supports small businesses and campaign finance reform.
He has not shied away from controversy during his time in office. He participated in the Republican walkouts over proposed climate legislation and has consistently preached a message of individual freedom over what he sees as tyrannical government edicts.
He removed his mask on the state Senate floor on Dec. 21, saying he should not be forced to wear one and protesting what he called the governor's "campaign of intimidation against the people and children of God."
In January, he was embroiled in controversy over his involvement in a group called Citizens Against Tyranny, which published names of two senior women it said had reported local businesses for violating COVID-19 safety regulations. The two women were referred to as "filthy traitors," though one said she had never made a report at all. The names were later removed.
Heard has said the purpose of the group was to support small businesses suffering under pandemic regulations, and that all elected officials should sign the group's declaration or be purged from office.
Heard could not be reached for comment about his selection as party chair Monday.
(3) comments
Does anyone know what former GOP chair Art Robinson did with all those urine samples he collected from people around Oregon a few years ago? Asking for a friend ....
He found his niche. We certainly knew he wasn't a Senator, he was only playing one to get attention.
As if Oregon Republicans weren't in enough of a downhill slide already, along comes Heard to grease the skids. Big fish in the little pond that is Douglas County. Republicans are fast becoming completely irrelevant in Oregon politics, and they have no one but themselves to blame. Adios, losers.
