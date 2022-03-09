State Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek, will step down March 11 as chairperson of the Oregon Republican Party.
Heard confirmed the decision Wednesday in an interview with The News-Review.
“I just got tired of being torn down,” he said.
He cited ORP National Committee Chairperson Solomon Yue, who he said has crippled the party. Heard said Yue and a small group of fewer than 30 people worked against his leadership.
They’re well positioned and “wickedly intent” on destroying him, Heard said.
Behind the scenes for the last 13 months, their mission was “to beat me down, tear me down, lie about me, slander my reputation and destroy my confidence and my ability to get anything done,” Heard said.
It was less about ideology and more about control, he said.
“They’re the kind of people that are literally willing to do anything to get that kind of control. I’m not a sociopath. I bleed on the inside, severely, when I see people doing evil, horrible stuff to other people,” he said.
Heard said the local Douglas County Party leadership has been very supportive, though, along with the Republicans in Coos, Jackson and Curry counties.
“My home base Republicans, they’ve given me nothing but blessing. They’ve been so good to me. They’ve supported me through all of this,” he said.
Heard said people who are kind and servant-hearted and just want to help other people and grow freedom for the good of everyone should be able to do that.
“Why can’t there be a place for people like that?” he asked.
Heard also said he does not plan to run for re-election to the Senate, though he does plan to remain in the Senate for the time being.
In a letter addressed to the state’s Republican Party members, Heard announced his decision.
Heard accused the party of using “communist psychological warfare tactics” on a daily basis, which he said are “being used to destroy anyone of true character who would oppose the man who introduced them into our community for the last 20 years.”
Endless slander, gossip, lies and mutiny brought against his administration have “done what I once never thought possible. They have broken my spirit,” he wrote.
Party Vice Chairman Herman Baertschiger said Wednesday he was aware of Heard’s decision and would step into the role of acting chair for the time being, but he said it’s too early to say who will replace Heard in the role.
“It’s obvious that it’s about time allotment, and he just doesn’t feel that he has time to do everything he’s doing. It is tough being a state senator, a parent, a business owner and chair of the ORP,” he said.
He said he did not believe Heard’s issue was with the ORP leadership.
“I don’t think it had anything to do with the leadership, or maybe a little, but I don’t think that was the main thing,” he said. “Parties are like fraternities. There’s always somebody not happy. We can’t change that.”
The job takes a lot of time and patience, and with the conflicts going on in the Senate he believes Heard is exhausted.
Former Douglas County Republican Party Chairperson Valynn Currie said Wednesday morning that Heard had been doing a great job. He communicated well and helped lead the party into more digital communication, along with hiring great staff.
Currie said the group who opposed Heard didn't like that he beat out the former chair for the position, and didn't like the changes he was making.
"He's a really good leader, but if people don't want to be led there's not much you can do," she said.
Currie has known Heard for many years and went to school with his father. She said he's a "good guy."
"Dallas didn't deserve to be hurt like those people have done to him," Currie said.
Heard said in his letter that he could face Democrats with courage, but could not fight his own people.
He referred to himself as a “true servant leader” and encouraged party members to guard their hearts against the “wickedness in our party.”
He said the Republicans must focus on winning the 2022 elections, though, and that the “godless Left” must be defeated or the state’s children will face a future that’s not worth living in the state.
He encouraged party members to “purge the darkness” from the Oregon Republican Party. While he said he would pray for them, he needed a long period of rest.
“My physical and spiritual health can no longer survive exposure to the toxicity that can be found in this community,” Heard wrote.
Heard had been ORP chairperson since February 2021.
Political life has been rocky for Heard in recent months. His longstanding battle with Senate leadership over the masks he said no Oregonian should be forced to wear led to his being kicked out of the Capitol last month.
It’s also been reported by Willamette Week that Heard sought party support for a bid to run for governor, but did not receive it.
Heard confirmed that he asked for that support at the ORP's Feb. 5 meeting. He said he had not initially intended to run for governor, but began to think about it after he placed as the second favorite for the position in a statewide poll of Republicans published in The Oregonian a few months ago.
He acknowledged he had initially said he would not run for governor without seeking party aproval, so he said he wouldn't do it without at least 77% support from the party. He didn't get it.
In May of last year, legislators put forward a bill to bar sitting legislators from serving in party leadership. The bill appeared to be targeted at Heard, but was unsuccessful.
Among the three chief sponsors of that bill were two Republican senators, Lynn Findley of Vale and Bill Hansell of Athena.
(12) comments
Governor? Of Oregon? Of course they said no. A Trump loving, religious zealot who, like Alek Skarlatos, has never stepped foot into a college classroom has zero chance of winning a statewide election in Oregon.
I'd rather he step down as a senator.
After failing to gain support from fellow republicans to run for governor, an action he had previously pledged NOT to do, Oregon Republican chairman Dallas Heard was unable to cope with the lack of support from his OWN party and resigned, citing "greater evil than the Democrats" inside the party he led.
The timing of Heard’s resignation coincides with the final day of Oregon’s mask mandate, eliminating his ability to make front page news for repeatedly being thrown off the senate floor for refusing to wear a mask.
https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2022/03/oregon-republican-chair-resigns-citing-greater-evil-than-the-democrats.html
Anyone besides me get all charged up a little when they hear statements like: "... the 'godless Left' must be defeated or the state's children will face a future that's not worth living in the state." ??
Undefined accusations...undefined fears. I'm sure the folks that support him see and smell spring flowers in his parting thoughts, and they are encouraged to step forth into this evil world and fight those...those...whatever those things he said are.
He had a chance to do something positive -- he chose other paths. I have less respect for him today than I did last week -- we'll see what the future dumps upon us.
"...their mission was “to beat me down, tear me down, lie about me, slander my reputation and destroy my confidence and my ability to get anything done,” No Boy, you did that all on your own. I'm sure you'll soon find another career of either the Lawn Maintenance or Short Order Cook variety.
Even Republicans don't want him, and that's gotta be a pretty low bar. Add "quitter" to your resume. Just resign now and get it over with. Put someone in there that will actually work for us.
The guy has done more to hurt the Republican Party than anything else. He’s a quitter, a liar and everything he states about others is exactly who he is.
Sounds like Trump. Always blaming others and not himself.
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
It's hard to be a chair when you're a stool.
Some RINOS are despicable.
