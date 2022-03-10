When he announced his decision to step down as Oregon Republican Party chair earlier this week, Dallas Heard told The News-Review that a small group within the organization, including Republican National Committeeman for Oregon Solomon Yue, had been conspiring against him.
He accused Yue and others of wickedly intending to destroy him, and of using “communist psychological warfare tactics.”
But Yue, who immigrated to America from communist China, said in an email Thursday that he survived that country's cultural revolution and escaped its tyranny.
He said his parents were told by the Chinese government that if he couldn't keep his mouth shut they would make him disappear in the night, and his parents would pay for the bullet.
"Calling me a communist is like calling a Jew who survived Auschwitz a Nazi," he said.
Yue said he's grateful for what America has done for him. It's given him freedom, liberty and the opportunity to serve as the tenth most senior member on the 168-member Republican National Committee.
During that service, he introduced a resolution to hold China accountable for what he calls the "Wuhan Virus bioattack on America."
The resolution, passed in committee, would cost China $60 trillion for reparations. That's more than three times the Chinese GDP.
As for Heard's dispute with the ORP, he said that stems from a disagreement over a state platform issue.
Yue said he and Heard differed about a proposal to open the Republican party primaries to allow people who aren't Republicans to vote on it.
Heard has said this would allow unaffiliated voters to participate in the primary. He thought it would be a positive change.
Yue doesn't think so, and said most party members agreed with him.
Yue said he persuaded ORP State Central Committee members to defeat Heard's proposal by a vote of 69 to 42.
It instead adopted platform principle 13.7, which states, "Primary elections shall be bound to party membership."
"It is sad that Sen. Heard lost the vote and took it personally," Yue said.
