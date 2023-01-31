The Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police and the League of Oregon Cities issued a statement Sunday publicly condemning the brutal attack and killing of Tyre Nichols.
According to a news release, the organizations said, “We support the swift measures taken by the Memphis Police Department to arrest the officers involved and to hold them fully accountable. Oregon law enforcement is committed to working with all our diverse communities to continue to build trust and confidence in a profession that should treat all with dignity and respect. Those who have dedicated their lives to our honorable police profession in Oregon are deeply disturbed and angered by the horrific acts committed by five members of the Memphis Police Department.”
The statement, issued by Chief Chris Skinner, president of the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police, and Patty Mulvihill, the executive director of League of Oregon Cities, goes on to state that following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, law enforcement in Oregon worked closely with the Oregon Legislature to pass 20+ police reform measures designed to “enhance the way we screen, hire, train and hold accountable police officers in this state.”
The reforms “build on our already strong commitment to a policing culture in Oregon that is characterized by the highest standards of ethics, compassion, justice and excellence,” according to the statement. “We expect every officer from recruit to chief to honor their commitment to serve and protect our communities in a manner that honors the public trust.”
