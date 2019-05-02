President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration Thursday for February storm damage in Oregon.
The declaration makes Federal Emergency Management Agency funds available for storm-related reimbursement to public agencies.
The storm that dropped more than a foot of heavy snow in some areas of Douglas County cost local agencies more than $11.1 million, according to an assessment from the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. The storm caused more than $30 million in damage to five Oregon counties, including $17 million in Lane County.
On April 16, Gov. Kate Brown sent a letter Trump requesting a major disaster declaration.
No less than 75% of costs related to debris removal, emergency protective measures and repair or replacement of damaged facilities can be reimbursed for public agencies, tribal governments and certain private nonprofit organizations, according to a FEMA press release.
Up to 75% of funds used by public agencies to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural or technological disasters are also available.
