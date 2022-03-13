Nancy Anthony was in her late 40s when she began helping raise money for Mercy Foundation’s Children’s Healthcare Fund.
Anthony died Feb. 13 at the age of 72, but not before forging a legacy of giving.
“She may have been tiny in stature, but she was a force to be reckoned with,” said Mercy Foundation’s Lisa Platt. “Her passion was raising money for these kids, and she just beat the path to get people to donate.
“She was an amazing lady.”
In 1997, Nancy Anthony and her husband, Dick Anthony, launched the DiGg’s Invitational Barbecue, an even intended to help raise money for the foundation. The annual event was a competition which would draw around a dozen competitors annually, with proceeds to benefit Mercy Foundation.
The DiGs’s event eventually grew to include an oral auction and entertainment for the attendees, and over the course of 24 years, raise approximately $220,000 for the foundation.
When not organizing the barbecue event, Nancy, who fought earlier battles with cancer, was a “relentless” fundraiser for the foundation. Platt said there was rarely a day that Anthony was not making phone calls to try and raise money for the foundation.
One of Anthony’s dearest friends, Mary Jane Fitzgerald, recalled her friend’s fierce yet generous spirit.
“She was the strongest person,” said Fitzgerald, who worked as a real estate broker with Georgia Stiles Realty until her retirement. “She made sure up until the day she passed away that when she came to town, she would go to three or four lounges and order a cocktail. She would never drink it, but she just wanted to help.”
A celebration of Nancy Anthony’s life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Roseburg Christian Fellowship, 1376 Walnut St., Roseburg.
Donations can be made in her name to the Mercy Foundation at mercygiving.org.
