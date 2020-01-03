As Douglas County roars into 2020, plenty of hot-topic news items await local residents and our reporters in the coming year.
So without further delay and in no particular order, here’s a look at some of the things we’ll be keeping track of in 2020:
1. Homeless dilemma Jeffrey Short, the man who believes his name is Elliot Ness and a police chief from heaven, sat slumped over to one side of the bench outside Roseburg City Hall on New Year’s Day.
With his head and body covered in his familiar blue winter coat, Short rested against one arm of the bench, not moving at all. On nearby Southeast Jackson Street, a young man and woman embraced and kissed.
To the east on Southeast Douglas Avenue near the Douglas County Courthouse, a young man emerged from a nearby parking lot before appearing to walk east on Southeast Douglas Avenue.
And the man known as Elliot Ness remained asleep through it all.
Short is one of the most notable faces of homelessness that is expected to dominate conversations and decision-makers in 2020, including nonprofits, government entities, law enforcement, business owners and others.
Expect more debate over what is the role of city and county governments, how critical is the problem and what is the best way to attack the issue.
2. Jordan Cove and FERC Opponents say the Pacific Connector Pipeline is a dangerous project that if approved would expose all of us to possible explosions, wildfires, landslides and damage to waterways. Supporters say those concerns are warrantless and point to the thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue the pipeline would spur.
One thing is clear: the natural gas pipeline, which would span 229-miles in all, including 64 miles in Douglas County, has significant economic ramifications for the region. Canadian energy company Pembina hopes to construct the pipeline from Malin to the planned Jordan Cove export terminal in Coos Bay.
Supporters say the pipeline would create 6,000 temporary construction jobs and 215 permanent jobs, primarily in Coos Bay.
3. Elections in 2020 While the presidential race is likely to be foremost on Douglas County residents’ minds in 2020, several local and regional positions will also be on the ballot in the coming year.
Perhaps the most-watched of these elections locally will be the race for Congressional District 4, which covers Lane and Douglas Counties, along with most of southwestern Oregon.
Republicans already have four names on the ballot for the May primary, including the perennially popular Art Robinson squaring off against Roseburg’s hometown hero Alek Skarlatos. On the other side of the red vs. blue divide, longtime Democratic incumbent Peter DeFazio faces a challenge from Cassidy Clausen. The winners of each race will square off in November.
County elections will be comparatively tame, with none of the county commissioners up for reelection. So far, those currently holding the posts of county clerk and sheriff are running unopposed.
4. O&C appeals In 2019, a federal district judge sided with rural counties, including Douglas, that the O&C Act of 1937 mandates the BLM harvest more timber on federal timberlands formerly owned by the Oregon & California Railroad.
The revenue is to be shared with the counties.
The federal court decision was hailed as a victory by county officials, but there’s still a long road ahead and it’s likely to stretch right through 2020 and beyond.
Expect the O&C ruling to be challenged in 2020, with appeals to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and then possibly to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Whatever the final outcome, don’t expect any relief for the shrinking county budget from the courts’ decisions to arrive in 2020.
Even if the counties are ultimately successful, money from increased harvests wouldn’t flow into county coffers until after those appeals are exhausted.
5. Medical college is on its way to Roseburg After more than a decade of talking about bringing a medical college to Douglas County, the project saw significant progress in 2019 and the Umpqua Valley Development Corp. will try to keep that momentum going in 2020.
In 2019, George Fox University signed a memorandum of understanding to run the medical school in Roseburg and about $10 million in funding was secured — about a third of the total cost.
The school would bring nursing, counseling and physical therapy courses to the Umpqua Valley. The main players involved in the project, including representatives from George Fox University, CHI Mercy Medical Center, the Roseburg VA Medical Center and Umpqua Community College, say they are confident it will become a reality.
Umpqua Valley Development Corp., a nonprofit organization, was established to continue fundraising efforts, develop a curriculum and settling on a site to help bring the project to fruition.
6. Transfer stations and trash fees Expect to hear a lot more about how the county deals with its trash in 2020.
The landfill and transfer stations were in the news plenty in 2019, as the Solid Waste Advisory Committee grappled with whether to close some transfer stations or raise the rates for individuals depositing trash there.
Additional costs to meet environmental regulations and prepare for the landfill’s eventual closure led county officials to consider the most reasonable way to get services paid for.
After hearing from county residents who wanted all transfer stations to remain open, regardless of the cost per ton to operate some of the more rural stations, SWAC voted in December to recommend a stiff fee hike from $3 to $8 a can.
Expect the Douglas County Board of Commissioners to take up the issues of fees and transfer stations in 2020, along with perhaps dealing with an increase in illegal dumping.
7. Campaign finance reform Campaign finance reform will be on the ballot in 2020.
Voters will be asked to decide whether they want a state constitutional amendment that allows legislators and other governing bodies to set limits on campaign donations.
The proposed amendment would also mandate expenditures made in order to influence an election’s outcome be disclosed and advertisements identify who paid for them.
The measure is a referral from legislators and had been the centerpiece of former independent gubernatorial candidate Patrick Starnes’s campaign.
Starnes predicted the big money interests that typically pour large amounts of cash into ad campaigns will do so again to fight this measure. In the end, though, it’s voters who will have the last word.
8. Timber bills go to voters Voters could face a host of dueling timber measures on their 2020 ballots.
Three initiatives by environmentalists and three by timber industry supporters are out for signature gathering now.
Environmentalists hope to prevent intensive logging in landslide hazard areas and block aerial herbicide sprays.
The pro-timber initiatives would mandate forest management policies be based on peer-reviewed science, stack the State Board of Forestry with industry representatives, small woodland owners and wood manufacturing employees and provide just compensation to landowners if state laws reduce the economic value of their property.
How voters feel about all those proposals remains to be seen.
9. Student Success Act Oregon schools are estimated to get $1 billion per year in extra resources thanks to the Student Success Act.
The new business tax applies to companies that have more than $1 million worth of sales in Oregon in 2020 and will tax anything over $1 million at 0.57%, which will then go to schools.
There are a lot of unknowns, such as how much money the tax will bring in, how the money will be spent and how much each school district is getting. All of these things are expected to become clearer in mid- to late 2020.
Schools throughout the state have been holding listening sessions to find out how their community wants to spend that money.
Student safety has been at the top of that list for many communities in Douglas County.
10. Construction on Douglas High School Construction is expected to start at Douglas High School in 2020.
Voters within the boundaries of the Winston-Dillard School District voted to renew a tax levy, which will pay for the capital improvement project at the high school.
The measure replaced a previous bond and gave the district $21.5 million to spend on the construction process.
An initial cost estimate and schematic plans for the renovation and replacement of Douglas High School are expected to be presented to the Winston-Dillard school board during its Jan. 8 meeting.
11. Voters to decide on school bonds Several school districts in Douglas County have voted to place bond measures on the ballot in 2020.
Roseburg, Sutherlin and Glendale are putting capital improvement projects on the ballot in May. Although some of the projects are known, other districts are still figuring out the details.
BP Media was hired by Roseburg, Sutherlin and Glendale school districts to help provide data for those bond levies, which included community surveys.
The board of directors at Umpqua Community College has also discussed putting a bond measure on the ballot in November 2020, but no official decision has been made.
12. A toast to the wine industryThe wine industry here is booming with no end in sight. Acres of farmland that just 10 or even five years ago were home to corn and cattle are now bursting with wine grapes. The Umpqua Valley now has 3,600 acres of vineyards, with 38 wineries crushing over 3,400 tons of grapes per year.
In Douglas County, there are nearly 800 direct wine industry jobs and more than 300 indirect jobs, according to Terry Brandborg, President of Umpqua Valley Winegrowers. The wine industry in the county paid nearly $22 million in wages, $2.5 million in property taxes and accounted for more than $100 million in revenue, he said.
The wineries are drawing more and more tourists, who in turn help fill area hotels, bed-and-breakfasts and, increasingly, Airbnb rooms.
13. Watching out for the water Drought conditions in southwestern Oregon are not as severe as northern Oregon, but there is still a significant amount of precipitation needed to get back to average in the Rogue-Umpqua Basin.
National Weather Service meteorologists say the north part of the state is listed as drought-persistent through the end of March.
But the southwest part of the state has no clear signal yet whether precipitation will be low or plentiful.
Snowpack in the southern Cascades is significantly below normal for the snow water equivalent percentage, which is at 53%.
Expect meteorologists and water managers to continue to monitor drought conditions throughout Oregon.
14. DOUGLAS COUNTY Developments in the works You may not see cranes dotting the skyline like in Portland and Eugene, but there are some developments in the works in Douglas County.
Three new apartment complexes, totaling nearly 300 units, are slated for the Diamond Lake Boulevard corridor east of downtown.
Near the airport, plans for a 94-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott have been approved.
Several new businesses are opening in downtown Roseburg, and the old Roseburg Book & Stationery is set to be remodeled into several retail businesses. It’s also possible the Southern Oregon Medical Workforce Center will break ground this year.
15. Five year anniversary of UCC shooting Umpqua Community College will commemorate the mass shooting that happened on campus on Oct. 1, 2015, with a new memorial.
UCC Foundation hopes to have the memorial completed in time for the five-year anniversary. The memorial will feature nine illuminated globes and overlook the North Umpqua River near campus.
The globes will be constructed from metal hearts that were cut out to make the iconic signs that showed the state map with a heart over the college’s location and will be made by students in the welding program at the college.
A rendering of the memorial was revealed during the college’s Legacy Ball in November.
The college has held commemorations each year since the shooting and is expected to have another ceremony this year.
16. Belt-tightening continues in Douglas County government Expect the Douglas County government to continue struggling to make ends meet in 2020.
While the county will once again have Secure Rural Schools Band-Aid funding to the tune of about $8.5 million, the long-running problem of managing a county that once received a huge portion of its funding from federal timber harvest revenue sharing remains.
While the county and other rural counties with O&C timberlands won a victory in court this year, the money won’t be forthcoming until appeals are complete and probably not for a while after that. If the county doesn’t prevail in the end, that money won’t arrive at all.
Expect belt tightening ahead, which could include cuts to program and staff and/or increased fees for county services.
17. Umpqua Community College budget woes Financial woes were a factor in Umpqua Community College’s decision to eliminate catering and alter its cafeteria and child care on campus in 2019.
Those same financial woes are likely to continue in 2020 as community colleges in Oregon did not get the funding they asked for from the state Legislature, and the extra education funding Student Success Act will not apply to colleges.
A tuition hike at UCC has already been approved for the 2020-21 school year, and administrators continue to look at the school’s programs.
During a June 2019 school board meeting, UCC President Debra Thatcher announced the college’s automotive programs are under review due to consistently low enrollment and “exceptionally high” operating costs.
Thatcher said the status of the programs will be evaluated in January and a final decision is expected in mid-May whether or not to continue with either or both programs.
The college has decided to expand its nursing program, which has had high enrollment and a high graduation rate.
18. High profile cases in Douglas County Some violent crime cases in Douglas County are expected to go to trial in 2020.
Travis LeRoy Bean, 44, of Azalea, accused of murdering a man and women in Azalea on Sept. 3, 2016, was sent to the Oregon State Hospital in Salem for treatment.
He remains there until he is competent enough to stand trial.
The case against 16-year-old Kevin Wayne Adams, accused of killing his sister, foster mother and foster sister, will have court documents filed confidentially, as the case may move to juvenile court unless the state files a waiver.
John Walker Adams is accused of first-degree murder in the live-streaming of the shooting death of his friend in 2017 and attorneys are still trying to work out a plea bargain agreement.
The trial for Troy Russell Phelps, 34, of Myrtle Creek, accused of aggravated murder in the death of a Myrtle Creek man in May 2017, is currently scheduled for Sept. 8.
19. Signs of optimism for downtown Roseburg Good things are happening downtown. People are going there to shop and sample the restaurants, brewpubs and wine tastings. A new high-end food catering business, Craft 22, recently opened and a live music venue, The SunnySide, is scheduled to open early this year.
The “business incubator” spot The Loft is humming, and its owner, entrepreneur Trevor Mauch, bought the old Roseburg Book and Stationery building and plans to renovate it and put retail businesses in (and an apartment upstairs).
There are decent crowds downtown in the evenings, especially on the weekend, and those crowds should grow this year as more businesses open.
20. A new congressional seat The arrival of 2020 means it’s time once again for the U.S. Census.
With its population growth outpacing the average among U.S. states, Oregon could be in line to gain a sixth congressional seat.
The question for Douglas County residents is: Where will the new lines be drawn?
Under the current rules, the Democratically-controlled state legislature would draw the new lines.
That, too, could change, because there is an initiative campaign underway for a ballot measure asking voters to change up the rules. The initiative seeks to create an independent redistricting commission in hopes of reducing the influence of party politics in shaping districts.
Oregon has had five congressional districts since 1982.
