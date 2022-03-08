Elementary school students learned about the power of imagination at a play performed at Roseburg High School on Friday.
The high school students put on their play “Land of the Books” most of last week, welcoming crowds of students from across Douglas County. It’s part of the 2022 Celebration of Literacy sponsored by Altrusa International of Roseburg.
“It’s just the perfect element to get their attention on reading,” said Maxine Durst, co-chair of the Celebration of Literacy program.
This year’s event may see the highest turnout for the event since it first began in 2002, Durst said. Over 2,500 students had pre-registered to come out to see it.
In the play, a mother hopes to change the mind of her daughter who hates reading by sharing her favorite book. When the young girl opens the book, all of the characters suddenly come to life, but something is wrong — some pages of the book are missing and someone is erasing them. What ensues is a story of good versus evil, as the young girl must use her imagination to save the world of books before they disappear completely.
Drama teacher Camille Smicker said she loved watching students work together through improvisations and brainstorming workshops to develop the play. Every student brings their own unique spin on things, she said.
As an avid reader, Smicker said she was excited to participate for the first time in the Celebration of Literacy program, especially with this year’s performance being in-person. Both Smicker and Durst said students arrived on Friday full of excitement. Some students even wore crowns that had “I love to read” written on them.
“We need live theater,” Smicker said. “We need this reminder of just the joy of imagination and language and also the communal experience of theater.”
There will be two more showings of the play Wednesday and Friday.
“Many of my students have seen the literacy plays in the past so it’s their turn to give it a shot and they’re really proud of it,” Smicker said. “I’m really proud of them.”
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com.
