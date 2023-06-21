The annual Summer Arts Festival is scheduled to return this weekend for its 54th iteration, bringing creatives, entrepreneurs, musicians, comedians, food vendors and more to Fir Grove Park in Roseburg during the three-day event.
The festival has been a tradition in Roseburg since 1969, and this year, organizers say, will bring a mix of new faces and returning artists from across the country. There's a focus on local, Pacific Northwest-based artists, but some are attending from as far as Arizona and New York.
"It's pretty magical," said Emily Brandt, executive director of Umpqua Valley Arts. "The energy that surrounds the people that come to Roseburg for a three-day period, the kids are all excited, the families are engaged. It shifts the energy here pretty dramatically and it's really fun to watch."
The festival is a flagship event and massive undertaking for Umpqua Valley Arts, with over 100 vendors scheduled to arrive for the weekend and over 150 volunteers — ranging in age from high schoolers to retirees — in place to make sure the event runs smoothly. The organization estimates that upwards of 15,000 people will attend the event over the three days.
"The community gets really excited to come out and support this event," said Sarah Holborow, community outreach director at UVA. "We wouldn't be able to pull off an event of this magnitude without the community support, the community partners that sponsor the event, the city of Roseburg. So many people are tied into the positive execution and the reception by those from outside our area. It really speaks to how incredible this community is coming together to make things happen."
Brandt said 60% of the vendors attending this weekend are new to the arts festival.
In addition to food trucks and art vendors, a number of live performances from musicians, dancers there will be other art forms on display at the event. Denver-based comedian and juggler Sam Malcolm will be at the festival all three days, as well as a number of local dance studios and the Elkton Robotics team, which will give a demonstration on a stage in front of the UVA building Friday morning. Eight live musical groups are scheduled to perform over the three days.
"That's always something we look for is bringing things to Douglas County that you otherwise wouldn't experience," Holborow said. "Whether it's a band on the main stage, a comedian from Denver, or a demo of an art form that you wouldn't have otherwise seen or experienced, it's really about bringing things to the community that opens their eyes to this incredible world of arts and culture."
The festival will run from Friday to Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. Children 8 years or younger are free.
UVA's new exhibit, "Artworks Northwest Biennial," will be open to the public during festival hours.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.