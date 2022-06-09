Community members interested in the Summer Reading Program will be able to attend in-person events for the first time since 2019. Both child and adult readers will have the opportunity to engage in various activities, win prizes and explore new books throughout the warm summer months.
The statewide program organized by the State Library of Oregon was created to help combat what is known as the summer slide. According to a study published in the American Educational Research Journal, the average student lost 17-34% of the prior year’s learning gains during summer break. This knowledge loss snowballs into other areas of their education.
“I think the benefit of the Summer Reading Program is that it helps kids keep up their readings skills and it encourages them to branch out and try different things,” Aurora Ropp, youth services librarian at the Roseburg Public Library, said. “My favorite part about this is interacting with kids and introducing them to new books or getting to show them all the prize books we have and them getting excited about getting to take a new book home.”
Each year has a theme libraries can build their programs around. This year, Roseburg will be embracing a summer camp feel as they explore the “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” theme. For Roseburg, events will be held at various parks around town as well as at the library. Most libraries host their events on library property, but interested parties are encouraged to contact their libraries for full program details.
Events range from movie nights to various craft creations to learning about first aid and more. This year’s theme leans toward a very camp oriented feel and libraries have chosen to incorporate it in different ways. Some happenings are only offered for teens, while others are open to all ages.
Roseburg has also implemented an adult version of the program. Find out more at roseburgpubliclibrary.org. No matter your age, the goal is to complete reading logs that are then submitted for the opportunity to win a variety of prizes.
“I feel like we really encourage them to read what they want to read. We really emphasize reading choice, unlike in school where you have to read things that go with what you’re learning about,” Ropp said. “We encourage trying something new and trying books that you are interested in.”
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
