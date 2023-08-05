The Douglas County Museum will now be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. The inclusion means the museum is now open Tuesday through Sunday.
The museum opened in 1969 and holds Oregon’s largest natural history collection of over 7,500 items that share the history of the Umpqua River Valley, according to a press release. The collections include artifacts from Native Americans that the Umpqua Valley is named after and who inhabited the land for more than 10,000 years.
Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress said the county is excited to be able to offer an additional day of services at the Douglas County Museum.
“We encourage everyone to take the time
to visit or revisit this local gem located in the heart of Douglas County,” Kress said. “Most people don’t take advantage of the opportunity to explore it. So, add it to your bucket list, you won’t be disappointed.”
The museum’s latest exhibit chronicles the Archie Creek fire that affected Glide in Sept. 2020.
The exhibit tells the stories of those most impacted by the fires through photographs, film interviews, live-recorded videos, drone footage and recovered artifacts.
The April 27 opening reception for the Archie Creek exhibit saw a large crowd of first responders, supporters and survivors of the fire that burned over 131,000 acres. During a speech at the reception, Douglas Forest Protective Agency District Manager Patrick Skrip spoke on the impact of the Archie Creek fire.
“It is hard to believe that in those two days (Sept. 8-9, 2020), more acres burned on the Archie Creek Fire than in the 100-year history of the DFPA,” Skrip said.
The museum provides an opportunity for visitors to reflect on the effects of the Labor Day fires of 2020 along with the extensive natural and cultural history of Douglas County.
Experiencing the museum typically takes one to three hours depending on the pace of tours. The museum also offers access to the Lavola Bakken Research Library from 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission to the museum is free for members and children ages 0-4. Children ages 5 to 17 can be admitted for $2, adult tickets are $8 and seniors and veteran tickets are $5.
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
