Jim Wilson has been hired by Sunrise Enterprises as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Wilson is a graduate of the Oregon Institute of Technology and has an extensive background in management and consulting. He also has extensive experience with operations and logistic teams, as well as being a business owner.
“I am honored and privileged for the opportunity,” Wilson said. “I look forward to working with the whole Douglas Community to continue to grow the great mission that Sunrise Enterprises stands for.”
Savannah Jones, Communications Director at Sunrise said, “Wilson is great at fundraising and has lots of campaign experience. We want to get our name out there more in the community and get some attention for our stores and services. Wilson will help us bring public awareness and potentially more volunteers to our programs.”
Sunrise Enterprises began in 1969 with a wood mill and a recycle center. Today, Sunrise has blossomed into having commercial landscape and janitorial services, five thrift stores within greater Douglas County, a liquidation store in Myrtle Creek and provides job placement and skill building for individuals with disabilities.
Sunrise Enterprises is currently serving over 90 individuals in the Roseburg area.
“(We) work to provide a safe and inclusive place for individuals with IDD to gain life skills, job skills, and to build the confidence for greater community involvement,” said Jones. “We are working hard to do what we can.”
The nonprofit organization also has a day support and activities program that assist people who are not quite ready to work. The program gets them out in to the community through trips to Wildlife Safari, parks and rivers or other outing locations.
“The pressing focus for Sunrise to get started on is to expand out employment opportunities for those that benefit the most from Sunrise Enterprises,” Wilson said. “The pandemic impacted many of our individuals that we place into great and meaningful jobs within our operations and in the community. These individuals want to go back to work. With that in mind, it will be a fast-paced outreach to the community to jump start that effort, along with securing new business and service to serve even more individuals that benefit from Sunrise Enterprises.”
Regarding the wood mill and recycle center, Wilson said the plan is to continue growth at the Green location, which is located at the end of Carnes Road.
“Currently, we run our lumber operations, retail warehouse, and the janitorial/landscaping contract services from that location,” Wilson said. “Future growth initiatives of our business model include increasing production of our lumber operation through modernization of the equipment used in that operation, along with adding other wood products to produce.
“We see continued growth of the janitorial/landscaping contract service we offer that will require additional usage of that location in terms of expanding our fleet of vehicles to handle that growth along with all the equipment and supplies needed in those operations.”
Part of Sunrise’s future plans also include using more of its retail warehouse space to support the growth of its existing retail stores and liquidation business. Plus, it is looking to attract new customers who need overflow warehouse space to support their on-line selling-based businesses through Amazon, eBay, etc.
Wilson says the Green location will also be a key incubator for future business models they are exploring in the agricultural space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.