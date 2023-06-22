MELROSE — The sun was shining, a breeze blew through the trees and at the Melrose Vineyards, there was even music in the air — all during the winery's "Wine Down Wednesdays" event, which, this week, fell on the day of the summer solstice.
The summer solstice marks the day of the year with the longest period of sunlight in the year, which typically falls on either June 21 or 20, depending on the year. According to Gaisma, a website which tracks the sunrise and sunset times in cities across the world, Roseburg saw over 15 hours of sunlight Wednesday, nearly double the amount it will see in six months' time during the winter equinox.
The nice weather and the long day of sun brought a number of people to the "Wine Down Wednesdays" event, an event held intermittently at Melrose Vineyards that brings together wine, homemade food and live music.
"The atmosphere here is great," said Cheryl Payne, who has worked at the Melrose Vineyards for two years. "It's friendly, warm and everybody's invited in...It's just a good couple of hours to be able to 'wine' down."
There was also a small area to dance, which was good news for Cora McKinney and her husband, Larry, two dance teachers from Roseburg who try to attend every "Wine Down Wednesday" night. Before they went inside to have a crack at the dance floor, however, they sipped on some wine just outside with some friends.
"The weather is perfect. We want to be outside, we don't want to be inside," Cora McKinney said. "We want to be outside, together, with our friends. It's our favorite event. We love it here."
