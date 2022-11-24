Amy Doan, left, and her friend Richard Jone lean close together in the cold weather Monday. Jone, who has been homeless for three years, picked up necessary supplies for himself and his disabled friend who couldn’t make it in person.
Volunteers from Team Smiles, supported by Salem area philanthropist Anne Taylor, provided tents, sleeping bags, warm clothing and tarps to individuals experiencing life on the streets Monday as cold temperatures create even harsher conditions for those without homes.
Meg Mizejewski and Amy Doan spent Monday afternoon and evening distributing items from the back of a van to a group of 20 to 30 homeless individuals trying to get themselves warm and out of the elements.
“I started doing this work about three years ago with a sock exchange,” Mizejewski said. “I take the old smelly dirty wet socks and give out brand new pairs. Usually, I will give a couple of pairs of socks, hand warmers and a few pieces of candy.”
Some of the homeless community gathered tents and clothing for disabled members of the homeless camps who were unable to make the trek themselves.
“We are saving lives and we need to do this,” Mizejewski said. “These are human beings and we need to take care of them.”
Amy Doan, who spent nearly a decade on the streets now volunteers with Team Smiles. The team consists of three members. Sheila Anderson is the other member of the team.
“I suffered while on the streets and these people became my family,” Doan said. “It is hard to leave family behind and this work lets me help.”
Team Smiles has organized a large Thanksgiving meal for the homeless community at Gaddis Park. “We will have games at 11 a.m., Dinner at 1 p.m., and a raffle at 2 p.m.,” said Mizejewski.
Providing tents and sleeping bags and extra clothing provides relief, but also adds to the clean-up programs that are continuously circumnavigating Roseburg.
“I’m really working on getting all the gear the police and clean-up crews sweep out and then cleaning those items and redistributing them back to the community,” Anderson said. “The homeless are given 30 days to pick it up but realistically they have no way to pick it up. I’m working with various community partners to problem-solve this. My truck is available to pick up gear clean it up and redistribute it.”
The image of homelessness and the problems associated lends itself to public apathy or anger as solutions lack longevity and logistical balance.
“I have been homeless for three years. I stay in my car and my sister stays in a tent by the car,” said Jennifer Smith. “We had three family members pass away within six months and we all lived in one house, so when they died the rest of us became homeless. I think this is so important and we truly appreciate everything they are doing.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
