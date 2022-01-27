After failing in 2020, the proposed Roseburg school bond is starting to regain traction, according to a research group.
In January, Patinkin Research Group called 400 likely voters in Roseburg and asked them questions about the bond — in particular looking for information about messaging concerning the local economy, costs and overall community.
The bond, which is in its early stages, aims to renovate schools across the district by making them more energy efficient and improving the health and safety of students.
Members from the research firm presented its findings to the board during Wednesday’s work session.
As board members were satisfied to see growing support for the bond, they were hopeful to see fewer people opposed to it. Since the original survey in October, the number of people in favor of the bond increased by five percentage points to 55%, while the number of those against the bond dropped 11 percentage points, down to 28%.
Maggie Simich, the vice president of the group, said it’s tricky to understand what may be driving this change. It could be a result of tweaks in the language surrounding the bonds or be purely atmospheric with voters feeling more positive, she said.
Word of mouth throughout the community may have had an impact on people’s awareness about the proposed bond as well, she said.
“I think the difference between October and now is the community bond committee pulled people from all various walks of life,” said board member Brandon Bishop. “I know people who that had a big impact on them, and those people tell other people.”
The board will vote on Feb. 9 whether or not to move forward with the bond.
Prior to the work session, board members voted in favor of the CMGC method over competitive bidding for the seismic rehabilitation project at the multipurpose facility at Joseph Lane Middle School. The CMGC method brings in a contractor who contributes feedback during the design phase of a project before construction begins.
With proceeds from this grant awarded by the state, the multipurpose facility at Joseph Lane will be retrofitted to ensure the building is safe for students and the community in the case of an earthquake.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
