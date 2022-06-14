A Roseburg man, who was arrested on Friday after he reportedly busted out windows at two separate businesses in the area of West Harvard Avenue and West Umpqua Street, was arrested again Sunday morning on a different set of charges.
Roseburg police arrested Anthony Cortes, 49, after watching video footage of him throwing a brick through the window of a Douglas County Community Corrections vehicle and stealing a gas card.
The alleged incident, which Cortes told officers he did not remember, happened two hours before officers were called to the Red Barn Dispensary on Friday to find that a window had been broken and an empty container of marijuana “pre-rolls” had been taken. Officers located Cortes at a nearby laundromat, where he reportedly had busted out another window using a metal pole.
When officers contacted Cortes, he was still in possession of the pole, according to a police report. Officers convinced Cortes to surrender the pole, but after being informed he was under arrest, Cortes reportedly ran. Police were able to take him into custody after deploying a taser.
Along with facing the initial charges of criminal mischief, burglary, theft and escape, Cortes is also facing additional criminal mischief and theft charges, along with unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
