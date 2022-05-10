A surveillance photo shared by the owners of Casey's Restaurant on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard from an overnight burglary which was reported April 14. Authorities identified the man in the photo as Jeremy James Acree, 44, of Winchester, who was already lodged in the Douglas County Jail on unrelated charges. Acree has been charged with first-degree burglary, aggravated theft in the first degree and second-degree criminal mischief in relation to the restaurant burglary.
Roseburg police have charged a Douglas County Jail inmate with the overnight burglary of Casey's Restaurant which was reported by the restaurant's owners in April.
Police charged Jeremy James Acree, 44, of Winchester, with first-degree burglary, aggravated theft in the first degree and second-degree criminal mischief in relation to the restaurant burglary. The charges happened while he was already lodged on a litany of other charges, including burglary, theft, hit-and-run and attempting to elude, stemming from another case in the Tenmile area on May 3.
Casey's owners Lance and Laurie Mounts posted to the restaurant's Facebook page on April 14 that the person in charge of opening the store arrived to discover that a large amount of cash had been stolen, along with several computers, some technology and tools. As a result of the robbery, the post stated the restaurant’s security camera system was also compromised.
However, the Mounts were able to recover a pair of still images of a potential suspect before the cameras were powered down, which helped lead police to a possible positive identification.
Acree is currently being held on $40,000 bail after his arraignment on the Tenmile case, and is expected to be arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court again on the Casey's burglary Tuesday afternoon.
