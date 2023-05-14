Every year on April 22, Earth Day events are a time to focus attention on protecting the environment. For businesses, that concern is now a year-round focus, especially when it comes to employee travel.
According to a 2022 study by the Global Business Travel Association, 89% of respondents said that sustainability is a priority for their company. The majority are already measuring and reporting on the environmental impact of their business travel. And they have incorporated or are planning to incorporate sustainability objectives in their travel policies.
For business travelers, sustainability means putting the same emphasis on the three “R’s” — reduce, reuse and recycle — while they’re on the road as they do when they’re in the home office or even at home. It means being more eco-conscious during every step of the planning process for a trip.
A Travel Leaders travel advisor has the expertise to find the sustainable options that business travelers increasingly require.
For example, while connecting flights can sometimes save money, direct flights are better for the environment when it comes to carbon dioxide emissions. When looking at preferred carriers, companies can take into account the age of the fleet and whether it includes lower-emission aircraft.
Rail travel is even more environmentally friendly and can be a good alternative, especially along the East Coast.
Corporate policy may also require that employees who travel for business stay in hotels with sustainability programs. That doesn’t mean sacrificing comfort, location or the services that business travelers need.
Many hotels, including all the major chains, are working to reduce their carbon footprint by implementing energy-saving measures, such as installing more efficient lighting, heating and cooling systems and embracing recycling. Many hotels are composting food waste rather than throwing it out, and using renewable energy sources, like solar and wind power.
Business travelers can do their part by forgoing a daily change of bed linens and reusing towels, as well as turning off lights, turning down the thermostat and unplugging chargers and small electronics when not in use.
Ground transportation offers ways to go green, whether it’s renting an economy or compact vehicle instead of upgrading to a larger car or going hybrid. Travelers can also use public transportation to and from the airport, and hold meetings in locations that are accessible by public transit.
Purchasing generic materials that can be reused for multiple events will help make meetings and conferences more sustainable. Venues should have filling stations for water bottles and compostable food containers. Many venues will arrange to donate uneaten food to local food banks or homeless shelters.
Another way to be sustainable is to go paperless as much as possible. Put the agenda, speaker bios, schedules and maps online. Developing a digital event app can help cut down on the need for printed material, and it can be updated easily, making sure all attendees have the latest information.
