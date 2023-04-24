Jane Knowlton (right) hugs Analee Hodges after winning the President's Award during the Sutherlin Chamber of Commerce First Citizens Award Banquet held Saturday at the Stockyard Social Hall in Oakland.
OAKLAND — The Sutherlin Chamber of Commerce hosted its 67th annual First Citizens Award Banquet Saturday at the Stockyard Social Hall in Oakland, honoring the local citizens and business owners who they felt made a difference in their community.
Jane Knowlton, the owner of the Oakland Flower Mill, an antique shop in Oakland, won the President's award, the first award presented in the night.
Josh Gary, woodshop teacher at Sutherlin High School and Wendy Fennell, who works at the Sutherlin School District, were both presented with the Outstanding Educator award.
"Somebody told me one time, you can judge your friends by who you would want in a foxhole with you," said Terry Prestianni, the superintendent of the Sutherlin School District, while presenting the award to Fennell. "Would you trust that person to be there? What I'm going to say about Wendy, is that I'm damn sure I don't want her in the foxhole across from me, I would love to have Wendy in the foxhole with me."
Two awards were presented in the category of Outstanding Business, one to Great Northern Trailer Works, one of the largest trailer manufacturers in the Pacific Northwest, based in Sutherlin, and the other to The News-Review.
The Outstanding Service Award was presented to the Sutherlin Police and Fire Departments.
"We have a wonderful community, we have a city council that supports us, and our city manager helps us get what we need so that we can better protect and serve our community," said Seth Fox, an officer with the Sutherlin Police Department who accepted the award on behalf of the police and fire departments. "It's my honor and privilege to do that."
Toby Palm was presented with the Man of the Year award and Theresa Call was awarded with the Woman of the Year award.
"I'm very proud to say today that I grow up here, and there's a lot of people in this room that have known me for a very long time," Call said. "It's because of those people who made me who I am today...Because of them, and several other people in our community, we are able to do what we do. And we are strong, and we're going to do even more."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
