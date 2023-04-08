SUTHERLIN — On April 3, 24 volunteers in Sutherlin spent hours filling more than 3,500 eggs with pieces of candy and prizes. On Saturday, they spent the morning throwing them on the fields of West Intermediate School, in preparation for Sutherlin's annual Easter Egg Hunt.
In the blink of an eye, only a couple of minutes after volunteers yelled "Go!" and set the crowds of hundreds of kids off to hunt for the eggs, all 3,500 of them were picked up.
"If you close your eyes for too long, it'll be over," said Pat Greer, a volunteer who has been running Sutherlin's Easter Egg hunt for over 30 years. "They're like little human vacuum cleaners."
Greer started the event, she said, because she wanted something for the kids to do in Sutherlin.
"One of the things we do is we don't advertise," said Duane Waller, who has been helping volunteer at the event for over two decades. "We don't need a lot of advertisement for it."
The event was mentioned of the city's newsletter, The News-Review and on social media prior to it starting.
Hundreds of children and parents came to West Intermediate School to take part in the annual hunt, with lines organized by age group stretching throughout the school.
"Seeing the kids is the best part," Greer said. "They've all got big smiles on their face."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
