SUTHERLIN — Family Church in Sutherlin opened its parking lot Saturday afternoon to the community for its second annual Trunk and Treat event.
The congregation and other participants gathered to decorate and pass out candy, apples and treats to all the children who moved through the loop.
“We wanted to do something for the community with no strings attached,” said Jeremy Fultz, the family pastor for the Family Church. “We used to bring everyone inside for a harvest gathering but with COVID-19 we had to look at what else we could do.”
Witches and a herd of deer passed by Chewbacca and two princesses who were watching a model train travel through a winter city scene all in the back of an SUV.
“It's safe and convenient and really easy on the little ones,” said Jesse Smith, Sutherlin resident and father of a hockey player and Elsa who were too interested in collecting candy to chat.
Between 30 and 40 vehicles participated in this year’s Trunk or Treat event of which 90% were members of the Family Church.
“We wanted to have a safe and family-friendly event for everyone,” said Katrina Goddard, event organizer and children's ministries director. “We had 30 volunteers but then members of the community that wanted to participate started showing up, some of whom weren’t even registered.”
More than just collecting candy, Trunk or Treaters were given the opportunity for hay rides and kettle corn. Miniature golf putting and photo booths helped create an atmosphere of a county fair with costumes in the parking lot of a church near downtown Sutherlin.
“Anything to get the community out and to do something for the kids is a good thing,” said Dianna LaViner, grandmother of a scary clown and a princess in a purple gown.
Families walked hand in hand through the trail of holiday-inspired automobiles. A covered wagon atop a Ford F-150 back-to-back with a makeshift jail cell and two jumpsuit-wearing youngsters handing candy through the bars. Fall cornucopia sat alongside spooky spiderwebs all enticing youthful eyes and eager fingers with sweet treats and Halloween surprises.
“We go to church here so we participate every year,” said Hannah Humbert, dressed as a toy soldier from the Nutcracker Ballet. “This is good for the children to be able to come to a safe environment to do this.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.