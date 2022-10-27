Editor’s Note
Lisa Woods may not have always called Sutherlin home, but that’s not going to stop her from trying to make a difference in her community.
Woods is one of four candidates up for election for Sutherlin City Council. She faces off as the only newcomer against three established council members in the November election.
She isn’t running because she disagrees with anyone currently in office, but because she sees areas for improvement and wants to be there to help.
“I know that I can speak in a way that can help bring forth a positive... not change, because there could be a negative connotation with change, but just bringing forth a positive difference,” Woods said. “So that all voices of the citizens within our community are being heard.”
Being the voice of the people is really what the city council is all about, she said.
Woods is a Douglas County native and graduate of Roseburg High School. She spent 27 years in Southern California as a small business owner and as a career services advocate helping others to establish their own small businesses.
Her family returned to Douglas County in 2020 and immediately knew she could help. She tried a few times to join the city council when positions have come open between elections, but Woods said people were concerned that she hadn’t been in the area very long.
“I’ve been here three years, and I’ve already invested in the community by opening two small businesses. I participate in the chamber of commerce. I know what’s going on in our community. And even though I haven’t been here, I know how I can help make a difference,” Woods said.
Giving back to the community is why city council president Debbie Hamilton is running for re-election. She has served on the council for three years, but brought with her 26 years of service to the city of Sutherlin.
“I enjoy it and want to give back to my community, I want to continue the positive improvements and progress made that have been taking place over the past several years,” Hamilton said.
During her tenure on council, Hamilton said she has helped to get much needed repairs done to the Central Park half shell, as well as improvements to the Nonpareil Water Treatment Plant and a remodel of city hall. She has also been involved in getting police cameras installed in various locations, acquiring an emergency ATV for fire rescue, updating Sutherlin welcome sign at exit 135 and Ford’s Pond improvements.
Her goal, if re-elected, would be to continue the work already being done.
“Continue a good rapport with our citizens and city staff. Continue moving forward with progress, growth and developments. Continue the downtown revitalization,” Hamilton said in an email.
Woods hopes to be a proponent for small business, working to build up the businesses already established and to attract new industry needed for the community. She would also like to look into what it would take to get a second grocery store in town.
“Sutherlin is growing and we need the infrastructure to support the new families that are coming in,” she said. “There are so much potential and I think we just need to give people a reason to come to our town.”
Tom Boggs and Gary Dagel are also seeking re-election, but neither could be reached for comment. The city of Sutherlin does host a candidate page with more information on all four candidates on its website.
