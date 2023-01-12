Sutherlin city council members gather at the swearing-in ceremony Monday. Front row from left to right:Councilor Debbie Hamilton, Mayor Michelle Sumner, Councilor Lisa Woods. Back row, left to right: Councilor Joe Groussman, Councilor Gary Dagel, Councilor Shawn Smalley, Councilor Larry Whitaker.
Photo courtesy of City of Sutherlin
Michelle Sumner takes the oath of office at the swearing in ceremony Monday. Sumner is the first female mayor of Sutherlin in the town's history.
SUTHERLIN— Sutherlin City Council met Monday to perform their swearing-in ceremony in which three city councilors and the mayor all took the oath of office and officially began their terms.
Michelle Sumner was sworn in as mayor of Sutherlin, her term is scheduled to end in 2026. Lisa Woods was sworn in for her first term as a city councilor, also with her term ending in 2026.
“I am very honored and proud to be elected mayor of Sutherlin. It is a pretty exciting time for Sutherlin with such a diverse group. We have the first female elected mayor and six highly qualified councilors, two women and four men,” Sumner said. “Our group is cohesive and works positively for the common good of Sutherlin. My goal is to continue that positive energy throughout 2023.”
Two returning city councilors took the oath on Monday night, Debbie Hamilton was reelected to the position and Gary Dagel who was appointed to serve until 2026.
“I am interested in public service because I like knowing what is happening and the reason why decisions are made, I also enjoy working with our city employees," Dagel said. "I have learned they care about the city as well; they are affected by the decisions made as much as everyone else who lives here. It is a pleasure being active in the decisions and giving direct input that influences and helps the city move forward."
When Hamilton retired after 26 years working for the city of Roseburg she mentioned to a few friends and colleagues that City Council was something she might be interested in as a future endeavor.
“My experience with the city, as well as, working with the council for most of those years will be an asset to council. I’m grateful my peers nominated and elected me as their council president last night after serving in that role this past year,” Hamilton said. “I believe it’s good to give back to your community. I love the progress we‘ve made in the past several years and I hope to keep that moving forward”
