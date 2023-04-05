SUTHERLIN — The weekly Sutherlin farmer's market will return from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at a new location, 328 Dakota Street, the parking lot of Tractor Supply Co.
The market has been closed for the winter season since October.
Sheri Barclay, who will be the market manager for the second year, said 12 vendors will be present on the first day of the season, with more to come in the following weeks and months.
"I'm so excited," Barclay said. "It's a lot of work, but so much fun. I love how the community has been craving something like this for a while."
During the grand reopening, the city of Sutherlin said, there will be games, prizes, music, food trucks and a free raffle, along with vendors offering fresh produce, baked goods and artisan crafts.
"We want to highlight local businesses," Barclay said. "We have a lot of local talent that people don't know is out there."
The grand re-opening, Barclay said, will also feature an Easter egg hunt beginning at 4 p.m., with a special appearance from the Easter bunny.
Vendors, according to the farmers market's Facebook page, will include local businesses like Integral Farm, Downpour Designs and The Pizza Bus. Barclay hopes that, throughout the market's season, she can bring people to Sutherlin, young and old, together in a welcoming, fun and festive environment.
"My desire is to get the community to realize how much talent is out there," Barclay said. "That's what we're trying to bring to the market. We want people to realize what's here."
According to the Sutherlin Farmers Market Facebook page, the 2023 season will end Oct. 26.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
