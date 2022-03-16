Sutherlin High School and the Sutherlin community are mourning the death of an 18-year-old senior who reportedly died in his sleep overnight Tuesday.
Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Sutherlin fire and Sutherlin police were called to the home of Juan Delgado shortly after 7 a.m. when he reportedly hadn’t woke up to get ready for school. Medical personnel worked for nearly an hour to revive Delgado but were unsuccessful.
The cause of death is unknown, according to a release from the Sutherlin Police Department, but an autopsy is scheduled.
“Juan’s death is tragic and a lot of people in our community are sad about his passing,” Sutherlin Police Department Capt. Kurt Sorenson said in a press release. “Juan was a nice kid. He was well liked by adults and his peers.
“I knew Juan personally. He was thoughtful and kind and he had a good heart. He worked with our football team to film games and help with gear, and he traveled with us to camps and overnight playoff games.
“He was always willing to help, and he had a genuine concern for others,” Sorenson said.
News of Delgado’s death began spreading early Tuesday morning, ultimately prompting the cancellation of Sutherlin High School’s softball team’s doubleheader against visiting Siuslaw. The Bulldog baseball team chose to play on, and coach Bret Prock was proud of his team’s effort while dealing with the news.
“It’s been a difficult day for these kids but they did a good job of coming through it,” Prock said after his squad lost both games of the doubleheader. “I’m proud of them. They’ve dealt with a lot of adversity today.
“They didn’t have to play today. To their credit, we said it was up to them. It was their choice and we played the games,” Prock said.
Sutherlin Public Schools Superintendent Terry Prestianni said the news came as a shock and that the district is deeply saddened by the loss.
“Juan was a wonderful person and had a big impact on the community,” Prestianni said.
Prestianni said Delgado was always offering a helping hand around campus. Grief counselors are on the campus to assist students at this time.
