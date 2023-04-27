SUTHERLIN — Machines and students alike were hard at work in early March as Sutherlin High School students worked to complete two signs commissioned by the Rotary Club of Roseburg.
The signs are part of the rotary's 100 year anniversary celebration.
Technically, the noon rotary club turned 100 last year, but all three Roseburg clubs agreed to celebrate the club's anniversary together. That celebration was delayed, but will culminate in these two centennial monuments.
One of the monuments will be unveiled during a celebration from 430-5:30 p.m. Friday at Riverside Park off Southeast Oak Avenue.
The signs were designed and crafted by Sutherlin metals and welding students. They consist of a steel frame supporting a large rotary wheel on either side, with room for a banner between the monument's metal posts.
"This is a significant youth service project engaging agriculture and technology students at Sutherlin High School to design and produce iron rotary wheels to be displayed recognizing rotary as the first service organization in Roseburg and its huge community impact of 100 years of serving Roseburg and throughout Douglas County," Centennial President Meme Tenold said.
The sign will stand about 10 feet tall and 5 feet wide. It's a labor intensive process, Sutherlin High School teacher Wes Crawford said. A new machine, called a stud welder, was purchased specifically for this project. The powder coating wouldn't survive the welding process as students worked to mount the wheel to its square posts, he said. The stud welder, however, helped with that dilemma.
"The sign itself is multiple pieces that go together," senior Jeremy Smith explained. "The stud gun welds the little studs to the middle piece and from there you can take the nuts and screw them onto the studs. It's like a big puzzle."
Smith has been taking metals and welding classes since he was a freshman. His family owns a welding business and the class, and this project, have helped him prepare for his future.
"It's a lot heavier," Smith joked when asked about how this differs from other projects he has worked on. "It's a bigger project than we normally make, both size wise and with all the pieces."
It's not the biggest piece he's done, but the stud work made it really complicated.
"You have to get those studs pretty much on perfectly," Bradley Peterson said. "If you mess up, you have to start over again and it's kind of hard to do that on something like this."
"Our club’s intent to have the shop class produce these monuments is two-fold: First, to empower these students, while helping to build their self-esteem. Equally important, for our youth and people of all ages to be inspired every time they see these monuments," Tenold said. "We want this to have a ripple effect throughout our community, repeatedly. For anyone lacking confidence in their ability to achieve, let this be a reinforcement that they too can succeed.”
The second, identical, monument will be installed at the intersection of Northwest Stewart Parkway and Northwest Edenbower Boulevard.
Friday's event will include information about the rotary, its many projects and its opportunity for local youth. According to a rotary press release, parking is available at the American Legion Post lot, the food truck lot or at Parkside Flowers.
"Our centennial monuments are just one example of the many opportunities we give our youth to develop confidence, skills, and leadership,” Tenold said. "We like to involve our youth as new opportunities arise. This project is unique and I believe most visible project we’ve had."
