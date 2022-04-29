Madison Wagner is helping drill screw holes for the framing of headboards that will eventually be part of a bed for a child in need.
The Sutherlin High School sophomore was part of an effort to help build 50 bunk beds to assist the Umpqua Valley chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit organization committed to making sure children in Douglas County and parts of Coos County have a comfortable place to sleep at night.
When presented the opportunity to volunteer on Thursday's project, it was a no-brainer for Wagner.
"Most FFA kids are willing to volunteer because that's just who we are," Wagner said Thursday outside the Sutherlin High School CTE building, speaking above the sound of power tools humming just 20 feet away. "Everyone wanted to help out."
Thursday's collaborative effort was the second of its kind for Sutherlin High School students, who also participated in a larger bed build in 2019. While an estimated 150 SHS students and volunteers worked to complete 50 beds on Thursday, the first rendition in 2019 cranked out 100 beds, in fairly cramped quarters.
"That shop was packed," said senior Ramsey Wilfong, a wood and metal shop student who participated in the first build as a freshman. "It was double the amount of people who are in there (Thursday morning). You couldn't move. It was shoulder-to-shoulder."
For perspective, there were an estimated 50 Sutherlin students working in the primary wood and metals shop, while outside, there were additional students drilling, sanding and securing lumber.
"We've had a lot of help, almost too much help at some of the stations," Wagner said of the assembly line. "We've all been working well together."
The project was made possible by generous donations and discounts from the Harbor Freight Foundation and Douglas County Forest Products, which donated the lumber for the build. Gerretsen's Building Supply has also been a supporter of the program, said J.P. Wilson, chapter president for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
Since making its first bed delivery on Mother's Day in 2018, "sHp" (as represented by the brand burned into the headboard of every bed) is expecting to deliver its 900th bed in May.
"Our feeling is that any kid age 3 through 17 deserves a proper bed," Wilson said, who was recently named Sleep in Heavenly Peace's national senior director of operations, offering assistance to the nonprofit's 180-plus chapters nationwide. "We're great at building beds, but we're equally good at building community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.