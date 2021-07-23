The city of Sutherlin has issued a water restriction notice, effective immediately, to combat the "worst drought year in memory."
The state water master has directed the city to restrict water usage, according to a flyer posted on the city's website.
"We've held off as long as we could," said City Manager Jerry Gillham.
The goal is to comply with the state directive while not harming businesses, the city said. Central Park will continue to be watered and the Splash Pad will still operate — only from 12-7 p.m. — but residents are restricted from watering their own lawns or washing their vehicles until further notice.
Watering gardens, however, is still allowed.
