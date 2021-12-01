The 75 years of community service and dedication of the Sutherlin Lions Club was honored last month, when Sutherlin Mayor Michelle Sumner proclaimed November 2021 as Sutherlin Lions Club Month.
“For the past 75 years, the residents of the city of Sutherlin have benefitted from the service organization known as the Sutherlin Lions Club. The men and women of that club have been tireless promoters of our city, donated thousands of dollars to our families, and have played a key role in making Sutherlin the wonderful place to live that it is," the proclamation stated.
The club members themselves celebrated the organization's diamond anniversary with a catered dinner, which included a narrative skit detailing some of the club's history.
Forty-three members, most of them area businessmen, formed the Sutherlin Lion's Club on November 22, 1946. Throughout the last quarter-century, membership has grown, with members hailing from all walks of life. As an active group of community-minded volunteers, the club is always welcoming new members. Find out more at facebook.com/sutherlinlions.
"To join, a lion helps sponsor and sign you up," club tail twister and programs chairperson Lanette Denney said. "You are welcome to come to meetings so we can get to know you and you get to know us."
As a chartered member of the Lions Club International, the largest worldwide service organization and has honored the motto of "We Serve" since the chapter began. Those services include vision and hearing screenings for school children in both Sutherlin and Oakland — as well as providing assistance with the purchase of glasses and hearing aids for those unable to afford them — and the Cans for Kids program, where proceeds from recycled bottles and cans are used to fill backpacks with easy to fix food and snacks that children in need take home every Friday.
Vision screenings will be held at Sutherlin East Elementary and West Intermediate schools on Dec. 8.
The club's involvement in local schools also includes starting a Leo's Club for high school students.
"Leos teaches students to do for others and to get involved with the community," Denney said. "There are no members currently but the program has interest and will be rejuvenated after the holidays."
They also continue to annually award significant scholarships to worthy high school students and support an annual Peace Poster contest. The contest is Denney's favorite club activity. A member since 2015, she has served as peace poster chairman for seven of those years.
"It is great to see the creative artwork of the middle school students," Denney said.
Displaying American flags on Central Avenue, Calapooia Street and State Street is another way the Sutherlin Lion's club serves its community.
"Sutherlin is now known as the City of Flags and it is the individual members of the Sutherlin Lions Club who get up early on every national holiday and display their American flags," former club president Rick De Young said. "Sutherlin residents and visitors often remark on what an inspiring tradition that is."
A lot of the club's services and events have been put on hold due to COVID-19.
"The coronavirus pandemic has reduced, but not eliminated, some of the club’s best-known programs," De Young said. "Although the pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of the Sutherlin Christmas Festival, the Sutherlin Lions Clubs still sponsor Christmas trees and gifts to be delivered with them to needy Sutherlin area families."
