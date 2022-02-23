A Sutherlin man is in the Douglas County Jail under suspicion of selling fentanyl at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville.
Representatives from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team received information that Jacob Neil Russell, 39, may have been transporting drugs from California for sale in Douglas County. A surveillance operation in the parking lot of the casino Friday confirmed that Russell was associated with the suspected car, a gray 2010 Honda Accord, according to a court document.
Investigators watched Russell get into the car and begin to leave the casino heading toward Interstate 5. Once Russell was traveling north on the freeway, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped the car shortly before 3 p.m.
Russell, who had an outstanding felony arrest warrant, was immediately taken into custody. During an interview with a team detective, Russell reportedly admitted to transporting the fentanyl from California and selling it out of the casino. Prior to a search of the Accord, Russell reportedly told the detective that there was approximately 9 grams of the drug in the back seat of the car as well as a Ruger 9mm pistol inside a backpack.
Russell consented to a search of the car, which yielded 13 prepackaged bags of suspected fentanyl, digital scales, packaging and $2,530 cash. The Ruger 9mm was also recovered as well as two loaded Ruger magazines, one empty Glock magazine and a box of ammunition. Also recovered was a taser and pepper spray.
Russell was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Tuesday and bail was set at $35,000 on the drug and firearms charges. Russell was ordered held without bail due to the felony arrest warrant.
