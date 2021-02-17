A Sutherlin man is in the Douglas County Jail accused of multiple thefts in Roseburg during December and January.
Geoffrey Michael Shorey, 29, is implicated in four individual theft cases from both businesses and individuals between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.
Shorey was taken into custody after video surveillance and eyewitness accounts linked him to the thefts at Sportsman’s Warehouse on Northwest Stewart Parkway, Costco on Northeast Stephens Street and the DC Farmers Co-op on Northeast Stephens Street.
The first reported theft occurred at Costco on Dec. 23, according to court documents. Shorey is alleged to have stolen a backpack and then put other items inside the backpack before leaving the store. Among those items were bluetooth speakers, a package of batteries, a home security camera kit and a booster used to jump-start cars.
Investigators learned that Shorey had left in a silver 4-door Mercury Milan with no license plates, and that the temporary tag taped in the back window belonged to a 2003 A4 Audi.
Three days later, a man reported seeing someone take a chainsaw out of the back of a pickup and load it in the back seat of the silver Mercury Milan in the parking lot of the DC Farmers Co-Op. The eyewitness took a picture of the car as it was leaving, and it appeared to match the car suspected in the Costco theft.
On Dec. 29, Roseburg police received a report of a theft at Sportsman’s Warehouse from Dec. 23. During that investigation, the suspect was reportedly visibly concealing items in his pockets before leaving the store and entering the silver Mercury Milan. Minutes later, the same man went back into the store, reportedly placed more items in his pockets and returned to the car. The total estimated loss of the stolen items was nearly $1,300.
Another theft at Sportsman’s Warehouse was reported on Jan. 2 in which a toolbox was allegedly stolen from the bed of a pickup in the parking lot. The reporting officer indicated that an eyewitness saw a man take the toolbox from the truck and get into a “light-colored” sedan with temporary plates.
The eyewitness followed the Mercury onto Interstate 5 northbound, and the driver reportedly tossed the toolbox out the window before continuing north toward Sutherlin. The toolbox was recovered and returned to its owner.
A Roseburg officer contacted Shorey on Friday at his Sutherlin home, and Shorey reportedly admitted to the thefts from Sportsman’s Warehouse as well as the chainsaw, claiming he sold the stolen property to “random people” to “feed his drug addiction.”
Shorey was convicted of first- or second-degree theft in four separated cases in Jackson, Josephine, Douglas and Lane counties between June 2018 and September 2018. Shorey was sentenced to a total of 20 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections, followed by 12 months of post-prison supervision.
