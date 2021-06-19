A Sutherlin man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after leading Roseburg police on a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.
Roseburg police reported seeing a white 2009 Toyota Tacoma in the back parking lot of J&J Market shortly after midnight. The truck took off northbound on Southeast Stephens Street at a high rate of speed, the police report said. After running a red light, the Roseburg officer attempted a traffic stop.
The truck, driven by Michael Rhett King, 20, turned west onto West Harvard Avenue and up the onramp to Interstate 5 northbound, continuing at speeds in excess of 100 mph, at one point passing two Oregon State troopers who were in the middle of their own traffic stop near milepost 128.
King finally pulled over at exit 129 and was taken into custody. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail on one charge each of DUII, attempting to elude and reckless driving, as well as three counts of recklessly endangering another person, including the two troopers. Initial bail was set at $75,000.
