A Sutherlin man was arrested after wielding a steel bar in a store before being tackled by bystanders, according to court records.
Police arrived to the J&J Market around 3:30 p.m. on July 25 after receiving calls about a man walking around a store holding a steel bar.
Once police arrived they found Thomas Allen Davis, 58, pinned to the ground by a customer who managed to retrieve the metal bar from him.
Davis had been standing in front of the store when someone walking into the store made eye contact with him, according to court records. This made Davis angry, and he began shouting and cursing at the person, according to court records.
The situation continued to escalate as a second person approached the store and Davis started yelling that he would “take him out” while clutching the bar like a baseball bat, according to court records.
The two bystanders proceeded inside the store where Davis followed them shouting incoherent threats and appeared to be “on drugs or had mental health issues,” according to court records.
An individual finally snuck up on Davis from behind, and tackled him to the ground before retrieving the bar, according to court records.
The individual kept Davis pinned to the ground until police arrived.
Davis told officers that he did not like that the two people had stared at him and that he held the bar as a way to protect himself.
Davis was lodged at Douglas County Jail and arrested on suspicion of two counts of menacing, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct.
