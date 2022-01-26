Roseburg police officers and K9 Axel arrested a Sutherlin man Sunday morning following a disturbance at the Roseburg Value Inn.
Police were called to the motel shortly after 5 a.m. to a report of an argument during which Devin Ian Goodman, 22, kicked in the door of the woman’s motel room before ultimately fleeing to the overpark garage in downtown Roseburg.
The woman said that after she had sent out a social media message for friends to come “hang out” at the motel, Goodman arrived and sat in her unlocked car, according to court documents. Goodman reportedly continued honking the car horn to get the woman’s attention before being confronted, and while forcing the door to the motel room open, causing damage to the door frame.
After securing a perimeter, Goodman was reportedly seen entering a nearby trailer. When Goodman refused to leave the trailer, K9 Axel was deployed and Goodman was taken into custody.
Goodman was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday and charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment. Goodman was ordered held without bail due to a multitude of outstanding arrest warrants including two charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault and failure to appear in Douglas County Circuit Court.
The woman claimed Goodman, while in her car, had stolen a credit card which, once in custody, Goodman turned over to police.
