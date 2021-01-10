A 50-year-old Sutherlin man was arrested Thursday in connection with multiple charges of encouraging child sex abuse.
Daniel Ray White, 50, was lodged into the Douglas County Jail on three counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree and two counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the second degree.
The charges are related to three photos and two videos he allegedly shared via the internet, according to a court document.
On Sept. 26, 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from Yahoo, pertaining to images that were believed to contain images of children in sexual poses.
The Sutherlin Police Department launched its own investigation after notification of the images from Internet Crimes Against Children on Dec. 9, 2020,
The Yahoo email address was traced to an internet protocol address managed by Charter Communications, which led to a physical address on Sherwood Drive in Sutherlin.
A search warrant on the address was served Thursday at approximately 11:15 a.m. by Sutherlin police, Homeland Security and the Southern Oregon High Crimes Task Force.
When an arresting officer attempted to detain White, the suspect reportedly said the officer "must be here for his computer and he is going to prison," according to the court document.
Bail was set at $500,000. The first-degree charges are Class B felonies and the second-degree charges are Class C felonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.