On Halloween night, Andrew Wilkerson really needed a cigarette.
Later that night, two Douglas County Jail corrections deputies needed medical attention.
Sutherlin police were called to a disturbance on East Dean Ave. in Sutherlin at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, responding to a complaint of a person in the house threatening people with a knife.
According to a brief report from the Sutherlin Police Department, officers observed Wilkerson, 25, wielding a knife with a 10-inch-long blade at other occupants of the house, upset that they couldn't provide him with a cigarette. Arresting officers noted in the report that they believed Wilkerson to be altered by a stimulant.
Wilkerson was transported to the Douglas County Jail, where according to a court document, Wilkerson only agreed to cooperate with corrections deputies if they "treated him with respect."
After an initial search in the booking area, two deputies escorted Wilkerson to the shower room where one conducted a full unclothed search. Once that search was completed, Wilkerson was permitted to take a shower.
During the shower, Wilkerson reportedly ripped the soap dispenser off the wall and slid it into the property room. While Wilkerson was still in the shower, a deputy inadvertently turned off the shower room light, believing that particular switch controlled the hallway lights. According to the report, the shower room light was off "for one second."
Wilkerson exited the shower room and asked who had turned out the light and, when the deputy admitted his mistake, Wilkerson reportedly punched the deputy in the head. That deputy, with the assistance of another, took Wilkerson to the ground and tried to put him in handcuffs. After a struggle, which included the attacked deputy striking Wilkerson, a third deputy gained control of Wilkerson's legs while a fourth applied pressure to Wilkerson's jaw in an effort to gain full control of the inmate's arms, at which time he was secured in handcuffs.
One deputy reported a cut on his elbow and a facial laceration, while the reporting deputy sustained a black eye.
Wilkerson was initially arrested on four charges of menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and assault on a public safety officer. After the incident at the jail, he faces a charge of attempting to commit a Class C felony (assaulting a peace officer) and resisting arrest. Wilkerson was also charged with a parole violation.
