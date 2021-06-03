On Sept. 19, 2020, William McCullough IV and Mark Ritter were leaving a friend's house, heading to Ritter's home to work on his resume.
It was a little after 9 p.m.
As they waited to enter Highway 42 from Jackie Lane in a silver Pontiac Grand Am, Dustin Robinson was on his way to Winston in a black Dodge Ram pickup. In the blink of an eye, three worlds were forever changed.
Robinson veered off of the highway and onto an adjacent bike path before crashing into the side of the Grand Am at 60 mph. The impact of the crash thrust the car into a nearby grassy area.
McCullough IV and Ritter, both 20, were dead before first responders could arrive.
Robinson, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in the Oregon Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree manslaughter Wednesday in Douglas County Circuit Court. Robinson also pled guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants.
As a condition of his plea agreement with the District Attorney's office, Robinson's driving privileges in Oregon will be suspended for life, and he will serve three years of post-prison supervision. A reckless driving charge was dismissed.
Prior to the reading of Robinson's sentence, William McCullough III told the court of the special bond he shared with his son, who had recently become a father himself.
"Over the last 20 years, he had made my life so much better," McCullough III said through tears. "I loved teaching him new things, telling him new jokes, teaching him how to socially adapt.
"There aren't words to describe what he meant to me. We had a bond that very few kids have with their dads. He wanted to make a difference, and he was achieving that goal."
McCullough IV's stepmother, Martillia, spoke of losing her son and the impact Sept. 19 will always have on her life. During her statement, she wanted Robinson to write to the family on the 19th of every month while he was incarcerated.
Robinson's attorney, David Terry, read a written statement from one of Robinson's closest friends, John Connolly.
"The perpetrator that is responsible for the car accident that killed William and Mark is Dustin Robinson, my best friend and someone I love like a brother," Connolly wrote. "When I found out what Dustin did, I was shocked, devastated, and did not think that it could be true.
"The mistake Dustin made took the lives of your boys, destroyed your lives, destroyed his own life, destroyed his family, destroyed his children's childhood, and the emotional impact that this will have on their lives is yet to be known. His decision to drink and drive caused destruction that reached everyone around him."
Terry then read a written statement from Robinson himself, where he stated plainly, "My name is Dustin Robinson and I killed Mark and William. I am not asking for mercy or forgiveness. I deserve neither. I fully accept responsibility for my actions in this and will accept the judgement coming.
"September 19th was the worst day of my life," Robinson's statement continued. "I have cried every day. I feel evil. I feel wretched and worthless. I destroyed your lives. I took everything from those boys."
Prior to receiving his formal sentence, Robinson stood and faced multiple family members of the victims, who were seated in the jury box.
"I know I deserve to be punished," Robinson said, voice choking. "I will write you every 19th. God bless you all. I'm sorry."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.