A Sutherlin man has been sentenced to 35 years in the Oregon Department of Corrections after being convicted of multiple sex crimes against a young child.
Cory Lee Bernhardt, 37, received his sentence March 11 in Douglas County Circuit Court. Bernhardt was convicted on three charges of first-degree sodomy, each carrying a 25-year sentence to be served concurrently, as well as one count of encouraging child sex abuse, for which he was sentenced an additional 10 years to be served consecutively.
In February 2020, police received a report that Bernhardt, then 35, had been repeatedly abusing a young girl who he knew personally. During the ensuing investigation, detectives determined that Bernhardt could have started sexually abusing the young girl between 2015 and 2018, when the victim was between the ages of 4 and 7, according to court documents.
The victim told police Bernhardt would sometimes abuse her at night, or in his truck while taking her on trips to the park, the store, or the safari.
Sutherlin police, in conjunction with the Southern Oregon High-Tech Crimes Task Force, seized hard drives, phones and computers that Bernhardt owned and found a folder than held pornographic photos of the young victim, according to police.
On July 9, 2020, just after 10 a.m., officers met up with Bernhardt at his business in Sutherlin, Pirate Glass Smoke Shop, and arrested him on suspicion of three counts of first-degree sodomy, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and three counts of encouraging child sexual abuse.
Upon his release from prison, Bernhardt will face a lifetime of post-prison supervision. He must also register as a sex offender.
Finally, a good judge that sends a clear message. If more Judges sentenced in this manner, there would be less victims. It's time to end hand-slapping sentences.
Which judge is that?
