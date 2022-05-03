Gwen Best stands with her sons George Hadd, left, and James Hadd after being named the Woman of the Year at the 66th annual First Citizens Awards Banquet hosted by the Sutherlin Chamber of Commerce in Oakland on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
The Stockyard Social Hall in Oakland was packed wall to wall on Saturday night for the 66th annual Sutherlin First Citizens Banquet. This year’s event was expected to be well attended as local residents itched to come together after mandates and protocols eased, but few expected the event to sellout a week in advance and for every single ticket holder, and maybe a few more, to attend.
Each winner has spent years inputting their unique handprint on the Sutherlin community in a variety of ways:
Man of the Year — City Councilman Joe Groussman has been seen by nearly every organization and committee around town as he reaches his hand out to assist in however big or small of a way he can.
Woman of the Year — Retired Marine Gwen Best has a list of service long enough for an entire article as her devout patriotism and Christian faith extends into every corner of the community.
Outstanding Educator — An award too competitive to single out just one individual, the Outstanding Educator award was given to both Laura Casey and Jennifer Ball for their strength and dedication to educating our youth during the pandemic.
Inspirational Leader — Seeking out those in need, Wendy Wilson has made her mark in Sutherlin with an outpouring of compassion and love for our most vulnerable residents.
Outstanding Service — Joanna Avery started an in-home daycare over 20 years ago that imprints the values and traditions that the Sutherlin community holds dear on the children of the future.
Outstanding Business — Family and Friends Mercantile has touched many with their support and unique gifts and the community returned the favor with a wave of nominations.
President’s Award — Sue Gillham has been a leader in the community for years. Her continuous effort earned her the prestigious President’s Award for outstanding leadership.
