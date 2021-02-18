A Sutherlin police officer reportedly suffered multiple injuries while attempting to arrest a man with an outstanding warrant early Wednesday morning.
Sutherlin Fire Department personnel were called to a report of heavy smoke in the area of the 900 block of South Comstock Road at approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday.
A court document states that when firefighters and Sutherlin officer Jonathan Rausch arrived on scene, they reported the area was heavily cloaked in smoke.
It was discovered that Elijah Holten Gomez, 31, was burning materials in a metal tub in his backyard. Gomez was ordered to extinguish the fire, which he did using a garden hose.
Rausch’s report stated that he attempted to detain Gomez, knowing he had outstanding warrants for his arrest. But Gomez continued to turn off the garden hose and attempted to return inside his house.
After Gomez ignored the order to stop, Rausch reportedly attempted to grab Gomez by his jacket to keep him from entering the home through a sliding glass door. Instead, Gomez slammed the sliding glass door into the officer’s arm in an attempt to break free.
As the struggle continued inside the home, a firefighter jumped in to assist Rausch in gaining control of Gomez, who was eventually able to be handcuffed by Sutherlin officer Matt Barrett.
When advised of his Miranda rights, Gomez reportedly told the officer, “I’ll talk to my lawyer.”
Rausch said that he was unable to pull up the sleeve on his uniform so that medical personnel could examine the injuries to his right bicep and forearm due to swelling from his hand up to his elbow. The officer also reported injuries to his left forearm and biceps.
Gomez was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and assaulting a public safety officer. Gomez also faces charges of a parole violation and failure to appear warrant.
