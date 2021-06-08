Sutherlin police arrested a man on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping and violating a restraining order after a 12-hour ordeal which began in Fife, Washington, Friday night.
Demetrius Damien McCain, 41, (aka Nathaniel Charles Edward McCain) is suspected of taking a woman from her motel room in Fife around 9 p.m. Friday and driving her to Oregon despite a standing restraining order the woman had against McCain, according to court documents.
McCain got the woman to leave her motel room by telling her he would take her to her favorite hamburger restaurant. But McCain drove past the restaurant and then said he was taking the woman to Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Washington.
The woman had an active restraining order against McCain.
McCain drove the victim between Portland and Lebanon, detouring to Mount Hood, before heading south and stopping at a gas station in Drain. While at the gas station, where the victim was allowed to use the restroom, the victim reportedly wrote a note that said, "Help, Call 911," and then threw it toward a worker while being pulled from the store.
McCain continued south to Sutherlin and attempted to attain another vehicle in the 500 block of South Calapooia Street, where his victim saw an opportunity to run and called 911 using McCain's phone.
Upon his arrest, McCain reportedly told officers he had no recollection of the previous 12 hours except for those which happened in Washington.
McCain was taken into custody after the failed carjacking and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, third-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree assault. McCain was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday, but that arraignment did not include the first-degree kidnapping charge. Bail was set at $15,000.
