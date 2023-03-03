A mystery buyer paid $200,100 at auction last week for a roughly quarter-acre property in Sutherlin that had been the prize in a sort of tug-of-war between a local nonprofit and government officials.
The Sutherlin St. Vincent de Paul, which runs a thrift store in town and provides a bevy of services for the poor and unhoused, had its sights set on the property, which includes two duplexes. The organization had hoped to turn the duplexes into transitional housing for families in distress and add housing stock to a program the organization runs called Timely House.
Prior to the auction, St. Vincent de Paul Director Rodney Linton acknowledged it would be a long-shot for the nonprofit to emerge victorious.
“I’m going to be doing a jig dance should we win this thing,” he said. “We’re going to put in our bid and trust in the Lord.”
The City of Sutherlin, meanwhile, planned to level the duplexes and use the land for a parking lot to accommodate the growth of its city hall and police department.
Sutherlin City Manager Jerry Gillham said he did not know who put in the winning bid, but it was not the city. He did not comment when asked what the city's next steps might be.
Neither side had to go far to find the property. The thrift store takes up most of the 100 block of Central Avenue East; City Hall takes up the remainder of the block, and the two buildings are adjoined together. The duplexes are directly behind them.
Two of the units, painted blue, are about 900 square feet and feature three bedrooms; the other two units, which are white, are about 700 square feet and contain one bedroom and two small garages in-between them. Both duplexes appear to be decades old.
Linton said the property was seized by the government after its owner was charged with fraud involving COVID-19 funds. Notices identifying the duplexes as SEIZED PROPERTY — DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY, are taped to the windows.
The electronic auction took place Feb. 23. It lasted two hours and consisted of a half-dozen bidders, each of whom put up a $10,000 deposit to join the action.
Before the bidding began each party disclosed to the auctioneer the most they would pay. For St. Vincent de Paul, that was $125,000. The City of Sutherlin was willing to go as high as $200,000. The bidding began at $90,000 and increased by $100 increments. Once the bidding exceeded a party’s limit, they were eliminated from the auction.
The winning bid was $200,100. Auction officials have yet to release the name of the winning bidder.
Despite losing out, Linton remained undeterred.
“It’s not the end of our program, we’ll just be looking at different ways to expand it,” he said. We’re going to continue pushing forward.”
Linton knows what it’s like to face tough times. A decade ago some poor decisions landed him in jail; he also lost his house and custody of his daughter. Linton was at a low point, he said.
“I was in a bad spot in life when I came out of jail,” Linton said. “I had nothing but the clothing on my back.”
He connected with a program in Newport called Samaritan House. The sober living environment provided a place to stay while he pulled his life together. Samaritan House had such a positive impact on his life that he is modeling the Tiny Homes program after it.
That program will provide free emergency housing for families initially, but eventually those who are able are expected to find work and begin paying rent. A portion of that rent is saved and given back to the family when they move out.
Tiny Homes is still in its infancy, with a single home providing emergency housing. The program has hired a consultant to help develop a strategic plan and identify possible funding sources, Linton said.
He also said with housing prices here continuing to rise and squeeze out working families, a program like Tiny Homes is needed now more than ever.
“We hope to see it blossom out to where we can reach a lot of families in Douglas County,” he said. “There are no other programs like it, and these people are an important part of our community.”
