SUTHERLIN — Children in Sutherlin and the surrounding areas have the opportunity to participate in the Summer Food Service Program sponsored by Sutherlin School District. Breakfast and lunch will be available at two locations this summer.
All children ages 18 and under are eligible for this free program. Children do not need to participate in any of the scheduled activities at the sites to be eligible to participate in the food service program.
A few changes to note this summer:
Parent(s)/Guardians will no longer be able to pick up meals on behalf of their children
Students/participants must be present to receive a meal and remain onsite when consuming their meal (food items may not be allowed offsite)
Multiple meals will not be served at one meal service
Beginning June 20, breakfast and lunch will be served at Sutherlin Middle School, 649 E. Fourth Ave., Monday through Thursday. Breakfast is served from 8 to 8:30 am. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Meal service runs through July 21, with the exception of July 4. Children 18 and under must be present to receive meals and meals must be consumed on-site.
Beginning July 6, breakfast and lunch will be served at West Intermediate School, 531 N. Comstock, Monday through Thursday. Breakfast is served from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Meal service runs through July 28.
Children 18 and under must be present to receive meals and meals must be consumed on-site.
These institutions are equal opportunity providers. Meals are available without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
